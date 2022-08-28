Our Staff Reporter

PM regrets PTI politics over IMF agreement

SAJAWAL – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Saturday said that the entire country is badly affected with flash floods due to incessant monsoon rains, and expressed his resolved to overcome the flood related issues with collective efforts.

The prime minister said that the heavy downpours in the season had caused human losses, damaged road and links infrastructure across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

During a visit to review rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of FaqiraniJat, Oplano and others, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing over the situation and the relief efforts. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and federal ministers also accompanied the prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that he witnessed the vast area which was inundated by flood water. In Swat and Kalam, flash floods had caused human and financial losses, swept away road infrastructure and bridges, and now headed towards Charsadda and Nowshehra posing a severe threat there, he said, adding the district administrations, rescue agencies and the armed forces had been fully supporting the rescue and relief efforts and evacuating the people to safe places. He said considerable damage was caused to the Munda dam.

Shehbaz Sharif calls for collective efforts to help flood victims n Warns ‘self-centered politics’ can cause irreparable damage to Pakistan

The prime minister said in the flood affected areas, the relief efforts were being carried out. Unfortunately, he said huge losses were witnessed across the country, adding that with joint efforts and continuous efforts, they would overcome the challenge posed by the natural catastrophe.

On the occasion, the prime minister also appreciated the efforts of the chief minister, administration and the armed forces for their rescue and relief operations in these areas.

The chief secretary, director general provincial Disaster Management Authority, Deputy Commissioner, officials of Pakistan Navy and other relevant authorities briefed the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

In a separate tweet on his social media handle, the prime minister said that he was visiting the flood affected areas and meeting people. “The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated. Times demand that we come together as one nation in support of our people facing this calamity. Let us rise above our differences & stand by our people who need us today,” the prime minister posted.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 10,332

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More