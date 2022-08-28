PM to visit flood-hit Jaffarabad district to review relief activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-affected village Haji Allah Dino of District Jaffarabad in the Balochistan province.

The premier will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees.

The chief secretary and the director general provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz will also take an aerial view of the other flood-affected areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

The premier said the government was distributing Rs37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs5 billion have immediately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said Rs25,000 cash assistance was being paid to the flood victims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the families of the deceased, and additional support for the people injured and damages to the houses.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM visits Balochistan to review rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas

National

Jameel Ahmad assumes charge as SBP governor

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

Headlines

Imran Khan to address international telethon for flood victims tomorrow

Islamabad

Turkiye sending relief assistance for Pakistan flood affectees tomorrow: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Water diversion ignites deadly gunfight in Larkana

Karachi

Pak Navy’s humanitarian assistance, relief operations underway

National

Polio disables another child in Pakistan

National

Shireen Mazari claims Farogh Naseem misled Imran over Justice Isa reference

National

Floods: ‘Mangla Dam only half filled, no chances of spillover’

1 of 8,917

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More