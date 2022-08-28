PM to visit flood-hit Jaffarabad district to review relief activities

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday will visit the flood-affected village Haji Allah Dino of District Jaffarabad in the Balochistan province.

The premier will review the rescue and relief activities and meet the flood affectees.

The chief secretary and the director general provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) will brief the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

PM Shehbaz will also take an aerial view of the other flood-affected areas of Hafeez Abad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday appealed to the nation to donate for supporting the relief and rehabilitation of the people and infrastructure in flood-hit areas where hundreds have been killed and thousands rendered homeless.

The premier said the government was distributing Rs37.2 billion as cash relief among the flood-stricken people. Rs5 billion have immediately been released to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to accelerate the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said Rs25,000 cash assistance was being paid to the flood victims in addition to the compensation of Rs1 million for the families of the deceased, and additional support for the people injured and damages to the houses.