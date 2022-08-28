News Desk

PM visits Balochistan to review rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visits flood-hit areas of Balochistan on Sunday to review the rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister will be briefed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan and DG PDMA about the relief provided to the flood affected people and restoration of the infrastructure.

He will visit flood-affected village Haji Allah Dino and will meet the flood-hit people to know about the relief being provided to the flood-affected people.

He will also have an aerial view of villages Hafeezbad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Jameel Ahmad assumes charge as SBP governor

Islamabad

COAS Qamar Bajwa to visit flood-hit areas of Sindh today: ISPR

Headlines

Imran Khan to address international telethon for flood victims tomorrow

Islamabad

Turkiye sending relief assistance for Pakistan flood affectees tomorrow: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Water diversion ignites deadly gunfight in Larkana

Karachi

Pak Navy’s humanitarian assistance, relief operations underway

National

PM to visit flood-hit Jaffarabad district to review relief activities

National

Polio disables another child in Pakistan

National

Shireen Mazari claims Farogh Naseem misled Imran over Justice Isa reference

National

Floods: ‘Mangla Dam only half filled, no chances of spillover’

1 of 8,921

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More