PM visits Balochistan to review rescue, relief activities in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif visits flood-hit areas of Balochistan on Sunday to review the rescue and relief efforts.

The Prime Minister will be briefed by the Chief Secretary Balochistan and DG PDMA about the relief provided to the flood affected people and restoration of the infrastructure.

He will visit flood-affected village Haji Allah Dino and will meet the flood-hit people to know about the relief being provided to the flood-affected people.

He will also have an aerial view of villages Hafeezbad, Gabi Khan, Qadirpur and Shikarpur.