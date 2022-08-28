Police arrest 14 suspects during search, combing operation

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad police have taken 14 suspects into custody during a search and combing operation in the limits of Police Station (PS) Sazbi Mandi, informed a police spokesman on Saturday.

The detained suspects have been shifted to police station for further investigation, he said. He added that the police are carrying out search and combing operations in various areas of capital following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan to flush out the terrorists and criminals from the district and to maintain law and order.

He said that the search and combing operation in precincts of PS Sabzi Mandi was led by SP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and assisted by Quick Reaction Teams of police. He said that the police have checked 60 houses and collected data of 70 citizens. He added police also verified the documents of eight vehicles and 18 motorcycles.

In a statement, IGP Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan said that the purpose of the search and combing operations was to heighten the security in the capital. All zonal officers were directed to continue these operations in their respective areas. The city police chief has advised public to cooperate with the police during search operation as it was being done for their safety.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 16 outlaws from different areas of the city and recovered drugs, stolen valuables, motorbike and weapons with ammunition and daggers from their possession during the last 24 hours, said the police spokesman. He said that DIG (Operations) Sohail Zafar Chatha had categorically ordered all zonal officers to curb the crime in their respective areas and arrest those involved in looting innocent people and involved in illegal activities. Following these directives, Shehzad Town police arrested two accused including a PO involved in murder cases namely Naveed and Muhammad Shafique and recovered 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, Phulgran police team arrested two accused namely Khurram Shahzad and Natiq and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with ammunition and one dagger from their possession. Aabpara police apprehended two drug peddlers namely Ehsan Ali and Muhammad Latif and recovered 2,410 gram heroin from their possession. Moreover, Golra police arrested accused Khushal Khan and recovered a 9mm pistol from his possession. Sangjani police arrested accused namely Muhammad Waseem and recovered 910 gram hashish from him. Ramana police arrested accused namely Hamza recovered one dagger from his possession. Shalimar police team apprehended the accused namely Rehna Bibi and recovered 1,420 gram hashish from her possession. Margalla police arrested the accused namely Faraz Abid and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession. Karachi Company police arrested a thief namely Inam and recovered stolen valuables from his possession. Kirpa Police apprehended a drug pusher namely Sajjad and recovered 1,170 gram heroin from his possession. Industrial Area police arrested accused Hamza and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Sihala police arrested accused Zeeshan and recovered a stolen motorbike from his possession. Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation is underway.