Our Staff Reporter

Police facilitation centres network extended: CCPO

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said  network of police facilitation centres had been extended to the maximum areas of the city. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said people were being facilitated in police related matters by an online integrated system in the centres. He said people were being provided around 14 online facilities, including police character certificate, general police and vehicle verification, tenants registration, loss reports, copy of FIRs, registration of private employees, legal aid women violence, renewal and new learner traffic driving licence and international licence at eight facilitation centres in the city. Moreover two E-Khidmat Marakiz and one Police Mobile Khidmat Van were providing service to people, he added.

Food chain penalised over

poor hygienic standards

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named ‘Ready to Cook’ while carrying out a raid under the supervision of Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town. The DG said, the authority took action against the eatery due to producing ready-to-cook paratha and chicken products in the worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance with the authority’s instructions. While the food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team. He further said a complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) had already been shared with FBOs to run a food business in Punjab. The use of substandard and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumers, he said. DG PFA emphasised that people should prefer healthy and nutritious food instead of ready-to-eat products or fast food. He said that the provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 2,020

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More