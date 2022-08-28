Police facilitation centres network extended: CCPO

LAHORE – Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said network of police facilitation centres had been extended to the maximum areas of the city. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said people were being facilitated in police related matters by an online integrated system in the centres. He said people were being provided around 14 online facilities, including police character certificate, general police and vehicle verification, tenants registration, loss reports, copy of FIRs, registration of private employees, legal aid women violence, renewal and new learner traffic driving licence and international licence at eight facilitation centres in the city. Moreover two E-Khidmat Marakiz and one Police Mobile Khidmat Van were providing service to people, he added.

Food chain penalised over

poor hygienic standards

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Saturday imposed a hefty fine on the famous food point named ‘Ready to Cook’ while carrying out a raid under the supervision of Director General (DG) Shoaib Khan Jadoon in Allama Iqbal Town. The DG said, the authority took action against the eatery due to producing ready-to-cook paratha and chicken products in the worst condition of hygiene and non-compliance with the authority’s instructions. While the food business operator (FBO) also failed to meet the food safety standards and present the necessary record to the raiding team. He further said a complete standard operating procedures (SOPs) had already been shared with FBOs to run a food business in Punjab. The use of substandard and unhygienic food causes health problems for consumers, he said. DG PFA emphasised that people should prefer healthy and nutritious food instead of ready-to-eat products or fast food. He said that the provincial food regulatory body had been strictly monitoring the food industry to ensure the provision of healthy and adulteration-free food in Punjab.