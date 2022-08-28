Prices of onion and tomatoes increased by 200pc

Rawalpindi-Shopkeepers and vendors on Saturday increased prices of onions and tomatoes by almost 200 percent, citing devastation caused by flood and road blockade.

The price of onions and tomatoes is being charged Rs300 per kg by the shopkeepers and vendors from consumers.

The citizens protested against the looting spree of the vegetable sellers and demanded the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to take action against the profiteers and hoarders.

Shopkeepers and vendors say the supply of the commodities from Swat and other parts of the country remained suspended where floods played havoc.

“We can’t sell onions and tomatoes at cheaper rates after purchasing the items from fruit market at high prices,” said Khurram, a shopkeeper at Ali Town.

He said the supply of many vegetables got suspended due to floods. He said the prices of vegetables would go up in upcoming days.

Another vegetable seller Sadiq Khan was of view that the middle men and traders are selling vegetables at high rates.

Yasir Usman, a resident of Dhoke Chaudhrian, told The Nation that vegetable and fruit sellers have launched a looting spree in his area by raising prices of commodities upto 300 percent.

He said he purchased 1kg onion against Rs 300 from a hand push cart owner. “This is injustice and government should take action against the looters.”

Mubashir Sheikh, an IT Expert, said that onions and tomatoes are being sold at Rs 300 per kg on Adiala Road and suburbs with no action on part of district government. He said poor people are facing hardships in feeding their children in such era of price hike.

He demanded DC to take action against the profiteers.