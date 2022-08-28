Our Staff Reporter

Prices of onion and tomatoes increased by 200pc

Rawalpindi-Shopkeepers and vendors on Saturday increased prices of onions and tomatoes by almost 200 percent, citing devastation caused by flood and road blockade.
The price of onions and tomatoes is being charged Rs300 per kg by the shopkeepers and vendors from consumers.
The citizens protested against the looting spree of the vegetable sellers and demanded the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to take action against the profiteers and hoarders.
Shopkeepers and vendors say the supply of the commodities from Swat and other parts of the country remained suspended where floods played havoc.
“We can’t sell onions and tomatoes at cheaper rates after purchasing the items from fruit market at high prices,” said Khurram, a shopkeeper at Ali Town.
He said the supply of many vegetables got suspended due to floods. He said the prices of vegetables would go up in upcoming days.
Another vegetable seller Sadiq Khan was of view that the middle men and traders are selling vegetables at high rates.
Yasir Usman, a resident of Dhoke Chaudhrian, told The Nation that vegetable and fruit sellers have launched a looting spree in his area by raising prices of commodities upto 300 percent.
He said he purchased 1kg onion against Rs 300 from a hand push cart owner. “This is injustice and government should take action against the looters.”
Mubashir Sheikh, an IT Expert, said that onions and tomatoes are being sold at Rs 300 per kg on Adiala Road and suburbs with no action on part of district government. He said poor people are facing hardships in feeding their children in such era of price hike.
He demanded DC to take action against the profiteers.

More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 3,515

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More