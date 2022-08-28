Rations distributed among flood victims by helicopter in Sibi, Kachhi

QUETTA – On the instructions of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, as soon as the weather improved, relief activities were started through helicopter on Saturday.

More than 2000 kilograms of rations were delivered to the flood victims of Sibi and Kachchi districts through the helicopter of the government of Balochistan. More affected areas would be visited through Helicopter with the aim to help to flood victims in flood and rain hit areas. The delivery of relief goods will continue continuously through helicopters in respective areas of the province.

According to provincial government was utilizing all available resources to reduce difficulties of flood victims in the areas, despite, helicopter was utilizing to speed up relief activities in those areas where communications systems were damaged due to heavy floods.