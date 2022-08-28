Red alert issued for 11 low lying villages in Attock

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner Attock Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema has declared red alert for 11 low lying villages in Attock district. All relevant departments have been ordered to remain vigilant to handle any emergency.

The low lying villages include Barotha, Bagh Neelab, Jaba and Dher in tehsil Attock, Haroon, Salim Khan, Abdul Rehman, Momin Pur, Yaseen Khurd, Asghar, Sirka, Waisa, Mula Mansoor, Jaba, Malai Tola and Gharhi Matani in tehsil Hazro and Makhad, Rukhwan Tora Bera and Dandi Jaswal in tehsil Jand.

The residents of these villages have been told to remain alert and ready for shifting to relief camps set up in different areas. Deputy Commissioner Dr Hasan Waqar Cheema has said that 15 relief camps include Govt Boys High School Garyala, Govt Boys Primary School Bagh Neelab, Govt Boys Primary School Dher, Govt Boys High Schools Shadi Khan, Mansar, Haroon and Waisa in tehsil Hazro, Jinnah Hall Hasan Abdal, Tehsil Complex Pindigheb, SLS School Pindigheb, Boys High School 2 Pindigheb, Islamia High School Pindigheb and Govt High School Makhad, Govt Boys Elementary School Rukhwan and Govt Boys High School Lakarmar in tehsil Jand.

Announcements have been made through loud speakers while all necessary arrangements have been made in hospitals.