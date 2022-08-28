Relief goods being provided to flood victims in 57 centres, CM Murad told

MIRPURKHAS – Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah was apprised about the devastation, damages with heavy flood and relief work in the district by Mirpur Commissioner Syed Ajaz Ali Shah in the Commissioner Complex Mirpurkhas here on Saturday night in which PPP elected representatives, party office bearers, secretaries, Mirpurkhas Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, and government officers participated.

Commissioner further said that 57 relief centres were setup in government buildings where relief goods including drinking water, food, mosquito nets and ration were being provided on behalf of the government. He also informed about the rescuing work of the Pak military personnels as well as Navy and other forces as thousands of stranded affected people were yet shifted to safer places after using also boats.

Earlier Chief Minister Murad Shah accompanied by provincial ministers Syed Nasir Shah, Syed Sardar Shah, Mir Taimoor Talpur and Mukesh Kumar Chaola arrived here on Saturday night at Commissioner complex Mirpurkhas from Umerkot while on this occasion scores of flood affected people at Hyderabad road gathered and demanded the authorities to provide them tents, food, drinking water, mosquito net etc without any delay on large scale at roads and in government buildings. Chief Minister was warm welcomed by MPA Noor Ahmed Bhurgari, Mir Tarique Talpure, Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, Ghulam Qadir Marri, etc.

In the briefing ex-MNA Pir Aftab Hussain Shah Jilani, MNA Mir Munawar Ali Khan Talpure, MNA Shamim Aara Panhwer and others elected representatives briefed him about grievances and resentment of the flood affected people and added that on large scale devastation occurred as all the crops had destroyed due to stagnant water and thousands of thatched houses were fell down and affected people compelled to take shelter at roads, government buildings and upper places.

They said that we have to help them on large scale as over one million people were worstly affected in the district. Taluka Jhuddo, Kot Ghulam Muhammad, Sindhri, Shujaabad, Hussain Bux Marri, city Mirpurkhas and other areas were inundated under flood water. Infrastructures of the city and towns were damaged and mostly roads were also destroyed. They demanded the chief minister to announce heavy amount for relief work and construction of roads and infrastructures in the district and help the downtrodden people as mostly of them PPP voters. He assured the elected representatives that he along with secretaries and other officers was examining the large scale devastation and hoped that each and possible help will be made of the flood affected people on behalf of Sindh government.