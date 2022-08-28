Rescuers struggle as Kabul, Swat, Indus Rivers ‘continue to run furious’

ISLAMABAD SHANGLA – Rescue and relief operations are underway in flood-affected areas across the country and stranded people are being shifted to the camps and safer places.

Relief camps were established across all calamity hit districts, whereas food, medical aid and other relief items were being provided to affected people in the camps. Provincial Disaster Management Authority and other relevant stake holders continued distributing tents among affected people.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said the Army Flood Relief Camps were established in various areas. Army Flood Relief helpline also established for public facilitation to coordinate rescue and relief efforts across the disaster hit areas of the country.

“Army help desks in various formations can be reached on Universal Access Number (UAN) 1135,” the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) Saturday said that rivers Kabul, Swat and Indus still run furious with water discharge of 263,000 cusecs, 89,000 cusecs and 586,000 cusecs respectively.

According to daily FFC report on Saturday, owing to continued heavy rainfall activity in the upper catchment areas during 25th-26th August 2022, River Swat has experienced very high flood situation from 0900 hours yesterday to 0930 hours today. At present the flood flows in River Swat is receding.

River Kabul was flowing in “very high flood” at Nowshera with discharge of 263,000 cusecs at 0600 hours. It is presently discharging the maximum flows (315,000 cusecs at 1230 hours). Also it is in “high flood” upstream Nowshera i.e; at Warsak (139,000 cusecs at 1230 hours).

River Indus at Khairabad (junction point after merging River Kabul in Indus) was flowing in “high flood” of 586,000 cusecs at 1230 hours . Flow has now receded to 555,000 cusecs as reported by Tarbela Dam Management.

River Indus is flowing in high flood at Taunsa & Sukkur, “medium flood” at Chashma, Guddu and Kotri. It is in “low flood” at Tarbela and Kalabagh (the upstream two stations on Indus).

Other main Rivers of Indus River System i.e Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing in normal

As reported by the field formation of Irrigation Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, very high flood flows experienced at Munda Headwork caused severe damages to the Headworks. As a result three of its bays out of total of 8 No. bays, have been washed away at 2300 hours yesterday (26th August 2022). Also Coffer Dam of the under construction Mohmand Dam (upstream Munda Headworks) has reportedly been damaged yesterday night.

Yesterday’s Low Pressure Area over South of Jacobabad (Sindh) has become insignificant. Trough of Westerly Wave has weakened and persisting over Northern parts Pakistan with Weak Seasonal Low lies over Western Balochistan. At present, weak moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into Northeastern Punjab up to 3000 feet.

Under the influence of prevailing hydrological and Meteorological conditions, FFD, Lahore has predicted high to very high level flooding in Tributaries of Rivers Kabul and Indus is likely to subside significantly during next 24 hours. Very high and above level flooding is likely to continue in River Kabul at Nowshera during the next 24 hours.

River Indus at Kalabagh and Chashma is likely to attain high to very high level flooding during next 24 to 48 hours.

Three persons were killed and various interconnecting roads were swept away by floods that wreaked havoc in Shangla on Saturday.

According to details more than 150 small power generating units were damaged in different areas of Shangla including Kana and Alpuri valley. Electricity supply to major areas of Shangla was disrupted while crops and orchards were also damaged due to floods that inundated Shangla.

Heavy flood also swept away small bridges situated in Khan Khawar, Lowe Khawar, Amnawi Khawar where people are facing hardships due to severing of linking bridges.

Main portion of Ranial raod near Alpuri Bisham was also damaged due to flooding water that destroyed hundreds of houses in the district.

The Pakistan Army troops on Saturday rescued families stranded in Kumrat area of Swat due to flash flood and requested the masses to avoid visiting Swat and it’s surrounding areas amid prevailing floods.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on the direction of Corps Commander Peshawar, the Corps troops established a contact for the search of few families from Islamabad who got stranded in Kumrat due to sudden flash flood.

Commander 12 Corps Balochistan Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on Saturday visited the flood-affected areas of District Lasbela includig Tehsil and Lakara and met the flood victims.

GOC Gwadar was accompanied by Corps Commander on this occasion, said Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday.

PAF Bases are actively participating in relief operations, said a PAF media release.

In the past few days 3090 cooked food packs, 7443 pounds medicines, 930 tents and 5153 ration packs were distributed amongst the needy families of Uthal, Lakhra, Matyari, Shahdadkot, Sohbatpur, Qila Abdullah, Fazilpur, Jhaal Magsi, Hajipur, Basti Sher Muhammad and Basti Jageer Gabool.

The Emergency Response teams of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) are assisting civil administration in rescue and relief efforts in the flood affected areas of South Punjab, Balochistan and Sindh.

Pakistan Navy further extended its flood relief operations that continued in far-flung areas of Sindh, affected due to torrential rains.

The areas included Gharo, Jati, Kodario, Chuhar Jamali, Goth Qadir Dino Shah, Jhudo, Mirpur Khas, Saindad Village, Village Balu, Ja kumb near Tando Jan Muhammad, Nakha Village, Thatta, Goths of Kodario, Shahbandar, Chuhar Jamali, Sajawal, Kashmor, Dadu, Jangu Jalbani, Qambar Shahdad Kot and Sanghar, said a Pakistan Navy news release.

Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) had set up multiple flood relief cells at the Radio Pakistan’s headquarters and its regional stations to play more active and effective role with regard to the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-hit areas.

The initiative was taken on the directives of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb who presided over a meeting here to review the devastation caused by flood in different parts of the country.

On the directives of Chief Minister, Khyber PakhtunKhwa Mahmood Khan two helicopters were provided to the district administration of Swat to carry out rescue and relief operation in Kalam.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Swat, Ibrar Wazir told reporters that one helicopter belongs to KP government and another from Pakistan Army MI17 helicopter were taking part in rescue and relief operation in kalam.

Meanwhile, floods have destroyed a portion of Tangi Bridge near Monda headworks disconnected traffic between Peshawar and Tangi tehsil in Charsadda district.

According to district administration Charsadda, the high floods in Rivers Swat and Kabul have inundated low laying areas in Charsadda and Nowshera districts affected thousands of people.

Director General Rescue 1122 Dr Khateer Ahmad has said that relief operations were ongoing in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts and the rescue teams have shifted hundreds of people from the flooded areas to safest places.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam had directed Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) for restoration of electricity in flood-hit areas.

Sindh Minister for Universities & Boards and focal person for rain emergency Ismail Rahu along with Deputy Commissioner Agha Shah Nawaz Khan visited relief camps to review facilities being provided to rain-hit people.

Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) will provide free voice call (On-net/same network to all their subscribers in flood affected areas with Zero, nil balance.

Federal Secretary Water Resources Ministry Dr. Kazim Niaz and WAPDA Chairman Lt. Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) Saturday visited Mohmand Dam Project to review the situation in the project area in the wake of the unprecedented flood peaks in River Swat.

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Agha Hassan Baloch Saturday said that the government will not stay in peace until complete rehabilitation of the flood affected people. In a statement issued here, the federal minister said that the flood affected people belonging to Balochistan can immediately contact him on his personal number 03003844271 in case of emergency.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, an emergency control room was established in the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Saturday.

WaterAid is helping thousands of families hit by the worst floods that have hit Pakistan, by handing out hygiene kits with soap, towels and jerrycans, disinfection of water resources and by setting up safely managed toilets.

Similarly, Turkiye is preparing to extend relief to Pakistanis affected by flood and will send a Turkish aircraft carrying humanitarian aid to Pakistan.

The UK is providing urgent support to Pakistan after flooding in the south of the country killed at least 900 people. Extreme monsoon rainfall has affected millions of people, with 700,000 homes destroyed.

Meanwhile, The heavy floods have washed away six more dams in Quetta, Mastung and Ziarat on Saturday as the total tally cross the fifty figures in the Balochistan.

Around 50 dams have washed away and many others link roads have been swept away in the province due to heavy recent rains and floods, private news channel reported.

Around 19 dams were washed away in Killa Abdullah and Chaman and several link roads were destroyed due to untoward situation in the area. The Rachkai dam was also damaged a few days ago.

The heavy rain has also damages small medium dams in area and caused over floated thousands of houses. The flood-water after breaking down many roads has suspended trade and other commercial activities and also caused immense trouble not only for the travellers but also for locals.

The Irrigation Department was taking all possible measures to protect the dams from damages and continuously monitored the situation which was under control.

The department was taking all out efforts to remove encroachment on the canals and to clean them.

The flood-affected people sought immediate help from the government to avoid further damages.

Meanwhile, The torrential monsoon rains across the country on Saturday inflicted further lives and property losses as the total death count in various incidents reached 982 and 1456 individuals got injured since the onset of the rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) issued a 24-hour situation report released on routine basis that accounted overall life, property, and infrastructure losses incurred by the heavy rains lashing out various parts of the country. The heavy rains caused roof collapse incident in Balochistan and caused death of a woman.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa some 10 perished due to flash floods in various districts including one man each in Upper Dir and Swat and also child in Kurram. However, due to roof collapse in various districts, a man and woman died in Lakki Marwat, a male and child in Dera Ismail Khan, a man in Upper Kohistan, a woman and child died in South Waziristan.

However, 13 individuals got injured including a man in Upper Chitral in a landslide, and two women in Upper Dir due to flash flood whereas due to roof collapse six men and a woman got injured in Dera Ismail Khan and a woman and two children got injured in South Waziristan.

In Punjab’s District Rajanpur, a man drowned in floodwater whereas another man got drowned in floodwater in Dera Ghazi Khan. In Sindh, 33 people perished as per the data added by provincial disaster management authority (PDMA) making a total of 339 deaths.