Restoration of affected bridges, highways top priority of government, says CM Bizenjo

QUETTA – Federal Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo here on Saturday. During the meeting, issues related to the damages and relief and rehabilitation due to rains and floods were discussed.

The Chief Minister said that the provincial government was ensuring the provision of immediate aid to flood victims in respective areas of the province. “There are difficulties in respective areas of Balochsitan for maintaining relief activities due to affected communication system”, he said adding that restoration of affected bridges, highways and connecting roads was the first priority of the government. He said that the restoration of communication links was important which would helped to speed up relief activities in respective areas of the province while the government was trying to complete the damage survey process soon and to start providing financial support to the victims. The federal government will fully support the provincial government in the rehabilitation of the victims, he concluded. The Federal Minister apprised the Chief Minister about damaging of the areas including Killa Saifullah, Killa Abdullah and other areas.