Rs38b allocated to help flood affectees, says PM

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the federal government had allocated a grant of Rs38 billion to support each flood affected family with disbursement of Rs25,000.

Speaking to the flood affected people, the prime minister said he had already announced a grant of Rs15 billion to Sindh province while the distribution of flood relief amount among each family had commenced in Sindh province after Balochistan under Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP). BISP had the complete data, ensuring prompt and justified distribution among the deserving families, he added.

Assuring the provincial governments of the federal government’s support, the prime minister said others provinces would also be extended with such grants. The prime minister was accompanied by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, federal ministers and the relevant authorities. He said with the support of National Disaster Management Authority and other relevant departments, the federal government continued to support the provincial governments in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation efforts.

He said that a combined survey would be completed soon which would enable them to get an estimate of the damages and losses caused by floods across the country. The prime minister stressed that in this hour of trial, they had to work collectively, irrespective of doing politics.

‘Agreement with International Monetary Fund’

Without naming Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, he said it was unfortunate that a political party was doing politics over the agreement with International Monetary Fund and such self-centered politics could cause irreparable damage to Pakistan as an IMF board was scheduled to hold a meeting.

“I have never witnessed such self-centered politics, it will be huge injustice with Pakistan and a big conspiracy against the country,” he opined.

The prime minister said that they would have to devote themselves for the country and the nation and urged the affluent, well-off industrialists and businessmen to come forward and support the people suffering from the impacts of rainfalls and floods. The prime minister said it was a time to seek mercy of Allah Almighty.

He said in Swat and Kalam, the flash floods had caused colossal losses as hotels had been swept away and scores of lives were lost. The prime minister also directed Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan to supervise the efforts for restoration of power supply in the affected areas.