Shahbaz Gill gets bail in ‘illegal’ weapon case

ISLAMABAD – Judicial Magistrate/Duty Judge Naseeruddin on Saturday granted bail to Dr Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan and facing sedition charges, in recovery of illegal weapon case from his room in Parliament Lodges.

The judge also ordered Gill to furnish the surety bonds of worth Rs25,000 before the court. When the judge took up the bail petition of Gill in possessing an illegal weapon case, the prosecutor argued that the police had not registered a case against the accused soon after recovery of the pistol rather the investigators had given time to Gill for showing up license. However, he could not bring the license of the weapon after passage of 24 hours. Therefore, the police had registered a case against him, said the prosecutor. Ali Bukhari, lawyer of Gill, told the court that the pistol recovered by police during a raid belonged to the driver of his client and license has also been provided to the police. However, the investigation officer denied that the license had been produced before the police. Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin has granted bail to Gill in a pistol recovery case against surety bonds of Rs25,000. Separately, Additional and Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra has directed the police to submit a record of the mutiny case against Dr Shehbaz Gill before court on August 29. The court also summoned the investigation officer of the case. Hearing the bail petition of Gill, ASJ Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered police to present a case record on 29 August. Special Public Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that IO is in Karachi and case record is not available. On this, the court adjourned the hearing till August 29.