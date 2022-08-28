Israr Ahmad

Shahbaz Gill gets bail in ‘illegal’ weapon case

ISLAMABAD – Judicial Magistrate/Duty Judge Naseeruddin on Saturday granted bail to Dr Shahbaz Gill, chief of staff of former premier Imran Khan and facing sedition charges, in recovery of illegal weapon case from his room in Parliament Lodges.

The judge also ordered Gill to furnish the surety bonds of worth Rs25,000 before the court. When the judge took up the bail petition of Gill in possessing an illegal weapon case, the prosecutor argued that the police had not registered a case against the accused soon after recovery of the pistol rather the investigators had given time to Gill for showing up license. However, he could not bring the license of the weapon after passage of 24 hours. Therefore, the police had registered a case against him, said the prosecutor. Ali Bukhari, lawyer of Gill, told the court that the pistol recovered by police during a raid belonged to the driver of his client and license has also been provided to the police. However, the investigation officer denied that the license had been produced before the police. Judicial Magistrate Naseeruddin has granted bail to Gill in a pistol recovery case against surety bonds of Rs25,000. Separately, Additional and Sessions Judge Islamabad Tahir Abbas Sipra has directed the police to submit a record of the mutiny case against Dr Shehbaz Gill before court on August 29. The court also summoned the investigation officer of the case. Hearing the bail petition of Gill, ASJ Tahir Abbas Sipra ordered police to present a case record on 29 August. Special Public Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi argued that IO is in Karachi and case record is not available. On this, the court adjourned the hearing till August 29.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 9,988

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More