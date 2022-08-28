Sherpao urges KP govt to declare flood-hit areas as calamity hit

Peshawar-Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairman, on Saturday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of precious lives due to heavy floods and asked the government to declare the flood-affecteed areas as calamity hit.

He visited the flood-hit areas in district Charsadda, according to a press release issued here. He assured the people that QWP would not abandon the flood-stricken people and would help mitigate their sufferings. Asking the government to relocate the people of low-lying places to safe areas, Sherpao said the authorities should provide tents, drinking water and food items to the affected people besides ensure availability of necessary medicines. The QWP provincial chairman Sikandar Sherpao also accompanied him on the occasion.

The QWP chairman directed party workers to actively take part in the relief activities.

He urged the government to take steps to mitigate the sufferings of the flood affectees. Sherpao said floods had caused widespread damages to crops, orchards, bridges and link roads besides disrupting the communication system.

Aftab Sherpao demanded the government to repair the damaged portion of the Munda Headwork at the earliest. He said that farmers in Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi would face difficulty in irrigating their lands if the Munda Headwork was not repaired timely.

Sherpao said that the government should announce compensation for the heirs of the persons killed in the floods.

He said the government should also conduct a survey to assess damages and compensate the people accordingly. The QWP chief said that floods had washed away the irrigation channels, therefore steps should be taken to repair the watercourses in time.

Criticising the PTI led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for failing to help the flood affectees, he said the rulers should come out of their comfort zone and take steps to alleviate the hardships of the affectees. He said the rulers should avoid indulging in political point-scoring in this ‘time testing situation’ and focus only on providing relief to the affected people.