Our Staff Reporter

Sindh: ECP re-verifies presence of over 20,000 centenarian voters

KARACHI – The election commission has completed its re-verification process for the registered voters of over 100 years of age, quoting sources.
In Sindh, over 8,633 centenarian voters belong to Karachi, including 4,301 females and 4332 males. Total 2,229 centenarian voters were found to be died during re-verification by the Election Commission of Pakistan, while 6,404 of them are alive, sources said.
“In the province over 20,000 voters of 100 to 142 years were registered with the election commission,” according to sources. “The age of a woman voter in Mirpur Khas was mistakenly registered 142 with year of birth 1880,” sources said. “Her actual year of birth was 1980, which was by mistake registered 1880,” sources said. “After verification the vote entry being corrected,” according to sources.
After finding over 20,000 voters registered in the ECP voters’ list found to be aged between 100 and 142 years, the top election supervisory body had decided to carry out a door-to-door re-verification of voters aged 100 and above.
In order to remove suspicions about the veracity of the data, the Election Commission of Pakistan had ordered its field teams to verify the voters so that the final election lists expected to be published this month can be made transparent and error-free.

According to the data, out of a total of 20,350 voters found to be aged above 100, 11,760 are female while 8,590 are male.

More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 1,964

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More