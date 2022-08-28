Sindh, Punjab highways open for traffic, says NHA

All national highways in the north and south Punjab have been restored and all the thoroughfares in Sindh are open for traffic.

This was stated by the National Highway Authority spokesperson on Sunday. He says that Balochistan’s National Highway M8 and N65 are still closed due to floods.

The National Highway M8 Khuzdar is closed from Qabool Saeed Khan Section. Quetta, Sibi and Dera Allahyar Highway N65 is closed for all traffic, he adds.

The spokesperson has further said that National Highway N35 and S1 in Gilgit-Baltistan are open for every kind of traffic.

He says the National Highway N140 Gilgit-Shandur has been opened for traffic at five points but it remains closed at three points.

He says that the NHA is performing its duties diligently on national highways and the adjoining roads adding that NHA Chairman Capt ® Muhammad Khurram Agha is in contact with all the field officers.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of Communication Minister Maulana Asad Mahmood, the NHA chairman has departed for Balochistan.

The NHA Chairman Khurram Agha will call on Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qadoos Bizenjo and would also visit the national highways destroyed as a result of heavy floods.