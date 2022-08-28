Our Staff Reporter

Sindh’s 27 universities directed to set up flood relief camps

KARACHI – Sindh Universities Minister Ismail Rahu has issued a letter to the Vice Chancellors of 27 universities while directing all the government and private universities of the province to set up flood relief camps to collect funds, clothes, food and required things for rain-flood-affectees, it emerged on Saturday. Rahu said that the funds, clothes, food and other goods collected from the universities should be distributed among the affectees, said a communique here on Saturday. He further advised that if any Faculty member who wants to help the affectees can help them because It is our national duty to stand by our sisters and brothers in this trying time. Ismail Rahu also advised to establish medical camps on the premises of universities, so that rain and flood affectees can be helped.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 1,964

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More