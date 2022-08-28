SMBBMU launches de-watering of rainwater in Larkana

LARKANA – The Press Spokesperson of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Abdul Samad Bhatti, stated in his statement on Saturday that due to continuous destructive rains in the country, the entire system of the country, especially Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces, communication channels, agriculture, trade and normal life had been very badly affected to the extent of complete destruction.

He said that Larkana district had also completely submerged in rainwater, while crops, roads, cities, towns, villages and streams of the district were completely under water, especially the downstream areas of Larkana city and neighborhoods.

Chandka Medical College, Bibi Asefa Dental College, Chandka Teaching and Civil Hospital Blocks, university and hospital residential colonies have been completely submerged in rainwater, as residents of the low-lying areas were very seriously affected by the rainwater and were sitting under open sky on Rice Canal Bund and hostels. He said for drainage of water from the colleges and colonies of the university and the Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH), the management of SMBBMU repeatedly contacted the district administration to provide pumps for the disposal of rainwater, but no positive response was received.

In view of this pathetic situation, the SMBBMU Vice Chancellor on a self-help basis started the dewatering process with the help of four heavy-duty water pumps (including a ten-inch delivery pump) from August 26, the outlet of which was in the Rice Canal, while under the order of the Commissioner and taking notice by the District and Sessions Judge Larkana,

pumps had now been provided for drainage of rainwater collected within the boundaries of Chandka Medical College, Chandka Teaching Hospital, Bibi Asifa Dental College under the supervision of the registrar, project director, engineers and technical staff of the university.

Through all the pumps installed by the SMBBMU management, the work of continuous drainage of water is being done day and night, from the colleges, hospitals and residential colonies of the university which will continue until the complete extraction of water, which the university management has taken responsibility for.