Son, grandson of former MPA shot dead in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL – Son and grandson of former member of the Punjab Assembly (MPA) Ahmad Shah Khaga were killed in a firing incident in Sahiwal on Saturday.

A police spokesman said that armed assailants on a motorbike waited for both father and son to come out of their home in Officers Colony within the jurisdictions of Farid Town police station, reported local media.

As soon as they stepped out of their home, the assailants started indiscriminate firing, resulting in the immediate death of Noorul Haq while his father Asghar Shah, Khaga’s son, who was seriously injured in the incident, was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The spokesman said the assailants managed to escape from the scene. The incident appeared to be the consequence of an old enmity, he added. A case had been registered and search operation had been launched to trace the whereabouts of the assailants.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD

OVER LITIGATION

A youth was shot dead while another sustained bullet injuries over litigation in a nearby village of Mustafa Abad Town, Kasur on Saturday.

According to police, Asif (25) and Farhan, residents of Rehman Pura locality were going towards Khara village on a motorcycle when his rivals Sajid, Majid, M Javed aka Jeo allegedly opened fire at them. Asif died on the spot while Farhan sustained critical injuries. The injured was shifted to General hospital Lahore in precarious condition.

On the report of victim’s father Asif Javed, Kasur Sadr police have registered a case against the accused. Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, a body of unidentified man was found floating in Jhambar Link Canal, Phoolnagar. A team of Resue-1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police. Phoolnagar police started investigation.

CIA POLICE ARREST 28 GAMBLERS, RECOVERS

STAKE MONEY, VALUABLES

On a tip-off, CIA Police Inspector Zahoor Ahmed Chhena along with a police team raided a gambling den, located at D-Block and managed to arrest 28 gamblers. The raiding team recovered stake money Rs275,000, dozens of motorcycles and mobile phones from their possession. A case has been registered against the outlaws.

BODY OF MISSING ELDERLY MAN FOUND

The body of a missing septuagenarian was found from a deserted place in the area of Saddar Sammundri police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that 75-year-old Nazir Ahmad of Chak 470-GB was found missing from his house a couple of days ago. His relatives searched for him but in vain, and informed the area police about the incident. However, on Saturday morning, some farmers spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place in the field outside the locality and informed the police.

Police took the body into custody, which was later on identified as Nazir Ahmed. The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.