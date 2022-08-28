Our Staff Reporter

Sukkur DIG advises criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger

SUKKUR – Sukkur DIG, Javed Sonharo Jiskani asked the families of the Katcha dacoits to come out of their hideouts to take shelter in the relief camps set up by the police, advising the criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger. He also directed his department to establish more relief camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki to provide immediate shelters to the rain victims. On Saturday, he visited a relief camp in the Katcha area, where he distributed relief goods, saying that the police are also rescuing the rain affected people stranded in various places.

More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 1,964

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More