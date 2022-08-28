Sukkur DIG advises criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger

SUKKUR – Sukkur DIG, Javed Sonharo Jiskani asked the families of the Katcha dacoits to come out of their hideouts to take shelter in the relief camps set up by the police, advising the criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger. He also directed his department to establish more relief camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki to provide immediate shelters to the rain victims. On Saturday, he visited a relief camp in the Katcha area, where he distributed relief goods, saying that the police are also rescuing the rain affected people stranded in various places.