‘The Crown’ season five is ‘unprecedented,’ says Edith Bowman

LONDON – The fifth season of the hit Netflix royal drama, The Crown will be hitting the screens in November this year. While fans are eagerly waiting for the latest episodes of the royal drama, Edith Bowman has shared her take on the upcoming installment of the show. Bowman, who hosts the official podcast for the hit Netflix series, has given an early reaction about the upcoming episodes and described them as ‘unprecedented’. In a conversation with metro.co.uk, Bowman said, “This season is going to blow people’s minds for so many reasons.” “It’s always that thing because it’s a new set of cast. We’ve gotten used to Olivia [Colman] and Josh [O’Connor] and Tobias [Menzies] and Emma [Corrin] and Helen [Bonham-Carter], and we’ve got a whole new set of cast,” she said for the upcoming season. The forthcoming season of the hit period drama will flash forward to the early 1990s in Buckingham Palace, with 1992 being the year that Charles and Diana officially announced their split.
“It’s almost like it’s always been them. You’ll find you’ve not taken a breath for like three minutes when you see them on screen for the first time – and that’s all of them,” said Bowman.
In the new season, Imelda Staunton took over from Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Jonathan Pryce has taken over from Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip and Lesley Manville is replacing Helena Bonham-Carter as Princess Margaret.

Elizabeth Debicki will replace Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Dominic West is set to play Prince Charles.

 

