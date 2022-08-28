Turkish FM expresses grief over flood damages

ISLAMABAD – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to express deep grief and shared condolences and solidarity with him and Pakistani people over the loss of precious lives in the devastating floods in Pakistan.

During a telephonic conversation, FM Bilawal thanked the Turkish foreign minister for Turkey’s timely dispatch of a team for flood relief assistance. Bilawal highlighted that since June 2022, Pakistan had witnessed the highest rainfall on record. This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property and infrastructure. FM Bilawal said the disaster would likely be compounded by riverine floods as well.

He stressed that the extensive damages to infrastructure was further impeding the relocation of people to safer locations and the effective delivery of assistance. The foreign minister shared with his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan had prepared a ‘UN Flash Appeal’ which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.