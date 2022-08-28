Our Staff Reporter

Turkish FM expresses grief over flood damages

ISLAMABAD – Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday met Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to express deep grief and shared condolences and solidarity with him and Pakistani people over the loss of precious lives in the devastating floods in Pakistan.

During a telephonic conversation, FM Bilawal thanked the Turkish foreign minister for Turkey’s timely dispatch of a team for flood relief assistance. Bilawal highlighted that since June 2022, Pakistan had witnessed the highest rainfall on record. This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property and infrastructure. FM Bilawal said the disaster would likely be compounded by riverine floods as well.

He stressed that the extensive damages to infrastructure was further impeding the relocation of people to safer locations and the effective delivery of assistance. The foreign minister shared with his Turkish counterpart that Pakistan had prepared a ‘UN Flash Appeal’ which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

All major economic indicators deteriorate in first month of current FY

Business

Iranian delegation interested in JVs, investment in Pakistan

Business

Federal secretary, Wapda chairman visit Mohmand Dam Project to review post-flood situation

Business

PIEDMC to establish industrial zone over 1,200 acres in Sialkot

Business

Shanghai, Shenzhen stock exchange indices down in July

Business

FPCCI calls for maximum facilities to SMEs

Business

Newly-appointed SBP governor assumes charge

Business

Stocks slump after Fed chair vows tough inflation fight

Business

RPL, partners prioritise decent ‘working conditions’ in Rice Value Chain: Ali Tariq

Business

China’s insurance sector sees total assets amounting to 26tr yuan

1 of 9,988

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More