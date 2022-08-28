Turkiye, Iran, UAE presidents express solidarity with Pakistan’s flood victims

ISLAMABAD – President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, telephonically called Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and conveyed his heartfelt condolences over the loss of precious lives due to torrential rains and flash floods in different parts of Pakistan.

The UAE President expressed firm solidarity with the people of Pakistan in this difficult time and wished all the injured a speedy recovery.

He offered all possible assistance to Pakistan to tackle this natural calamity. In this context, he apprised the Prime Minister that the UAE would be immediately dispatching food supplies as well as medical and pharmaceutical supplies, in addition to tents and shelter materials. The prime minister briefed the UAE President on the nationwide devastation caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains in the country.

Also, President of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan Saturday in a telephone call commiserated with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on the loss of lives and extensive damage due to severe rainfall and floods and said his country would always support Pakistan.

The Prime Minister briefed the Turkish President on the latest situation of floods in Pakistan and about the government’s efforts to provide relief on an emergency basis. The Prime Minister highlighted that Pakistan had been enduring unprecedented monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with record rainfall.

PM Shehbaz Sharif remarked that despite severe damage to the infrastructure during rainfall, the government was making all efforts to reach out to affected areas, assist people in their relocation and deliver aid to them. The Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022 and expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal. The Prime Minister thanked President Erdogan for humanitarian relief aid.

| PM, UAE President discuss delivery of assistance, President Erdogan commiserates with Shehbaz Sharif on loss of lives, Iran’s President assures all out support for flood relief

Meanwhile, President of Iran Syed Ebrahim Raisi Saturday during a telephone call with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, conveyed solidarity with Pakistan and assured of all out support in relief assistance in all areas.

The Prime Minister thanked President Raisi for his sympathy on the flood situation, stressing that Pakistan had been enduring severe monsoon weather since mid-June 2022, with many areas receiving 4-5 times more rain. This had caused widespread flooding and landslides, with extreme repercussions for human lives, livelihoods, livestock, property and infrastructure.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif underlined that the humanitarian situation was being compounded by drastic impact to infrastructure including roads and bridges, which was impeding both the passage of people to safer locations and the delivery of aid.

Highlighting the government’s efforts in this regard, the Prime Minister shared that Pakistan had prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on 30 August 2022. He expressed the hope that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

In the bilateral context, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed commitment to boost relations in all areas. He also conveyed appreciation for Iran’s steadfast support to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.