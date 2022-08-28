News Desk

Turkiye sending relief assistance for Pakistan flood affectees tomorrow: Marriyum Aurangzeb

The brother Islamic country Turkiye is dispatching two planes of relief goods for flood affectees of Pakistan tomorrow (Monday).

This was informed by Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday. She said that the planes would land at Karachi Airport and Turkiye counsel general would deliver relief goods to the Pakistani authorities.

The flood aid includes tents, medicines and other necessary things. There is possibility that Turkiye would dispatch more aid in the coming days.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday held a telephonic conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and informed the latter about the large-scale devastation in the wake of recent floods and torrential rains.

Pakistan has prepared a “UN Flash Appeal” which would be launched on Tuesday. The government hoped that the international community would contribute towards meeting the funding requirements of the Flash Appeal.

 

