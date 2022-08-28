Two abducted line superintendents of MEPCO recovered

MULTAN – Two abducted line superintendents of Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Sadiqabad division were recovered here on Saturday.

Kot Sabzal and Bhong police stations conducted joint operation and recovered Line Superintendents Iftikhar Ali Shah and Nadeem Jamal of MEPCO Rahimabad division. Superintending Engineer Rahim Yar Khan Circle Malik M Yusuf met with SP Rahim Yar Khan Dost M Khoso and paid a vote of thanks for the recovery of the line superintendents.

It is pertinent to mention here that Line Superintendents Iftikhar Ali Shah and Nadeem Jamal were abducted on their way home from duty on the night of August 17, upon which Mepco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Mahar Allah Yar Bharwana expressed concern and directed officials to immediately contact with police authorities.

THREE DACOITS

ARRESTED

Sadr police claimed on Saturday to have arrested 3 dacoits and recovered cash, two motorcycles and illicit weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, the police conducted raids and succeeded in arresting three outlaws identified as Usama, Dilawar and Usman who were wanted by police in a number of dacoity, robbery and other crimes. The police recovered cash, 3 illegal pistols, 2 motorcycles, mobile phones, and other valuables from them. Further investigation was underway.

FIVE HELD WITH DRUGS

Police arrested five alleged drug-peddlers on Saturday and recovered narcotics from them. Police said that during the ongoing drive against drug-pushers, teams of different police stations conducted raids at various places and arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 2.8-kg hashish and 35-litre liquor from them.

The accused were identified as Kamal, Sadique, Safique Ali, Razzaq and Hussnain. Separate cases were registered against them.