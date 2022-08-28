Two KP govt copters being used for relief activities: Saif

PESHAWAR – Special Assistant to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif on Saturday said that provincial machinery has been activated and two helicopters of the provincial government were being used for evacuation and relief activities.

Talking to media persons at Civil Secretariat, he said that KP CM Mahmood Khan is personally monitoring relief and evacuation activities. He said that a control room has been established in CM Secretariat while District Control Rooms have also been set up in the affected areas.

Saif said that the provincial government has also appointed focal person in all the districts for better coordination and liaison. He said that situation grew worst due to damaging of Munda Head Works and added that situation was improving with each passing moment. CM aide said, “Provincial departments are alert and ready to meet any untoward incident while procurement of ration and medicines to affected areas has been ensured.”

He said that KP CM has also visited D I Khan, Swat and Tank to monitor relief activities.

Barrister Saif said that 8650 tents, 6850 sheets, 1500 blankets, 1500 plastic mats, 7950 mattresses, 2550 kitchen sets, 2000 hygiene kits and 31 watering pumps have been provided to the affected districts.