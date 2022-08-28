PR

Ufone 4G provides free calls in flood-hit areas

Islamabad  – Pakistani telecom company, Ufone 4G is providing free calls in the flood affected areas to establish connectivity between the affected people, their loved ones and rescue personnel to facilitate relief activities.
Ufone 4G will provide free calls from Ufone-to-Ufone network and on PTCL numbers in the flood affected districts. This initiative is valid for both prepaid and postpaid customers. Ufone customer can avail the facility by dialling *4357#.
This initiative is currently accessible to Ufone 4G users in Barkhan, Sibi, Kalat, Matiari, Bolan, Jacobabad, Mastung, Naushahroferoze, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Musakhel, Khairpur, Naseerabad, Kashmore, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allah Yar, Sukkur, Rajanpur, Jaffarabad, Larkana, Thatta, Dadu, Lasbella and Jamshoro for now.
Speaking on the development, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL and Ufone, said: “We are aware of the natural calamity that has struck in various parts of Pakistan and believe that it is our duty to extend support towards the affected community. With the scale of devastation, we understand that a majority of the people using our network in the disaster-hit districts may not have access to mobile recharge and hope the free calls will help not only family and friends, but also authorities and relief workers to connect with people most pressed for rescue and relief.”
Ufone 4G, which is part of the PTCL Group, takes immense pride in its Pakistani identity and hence feels it is its national responsibility to reach out to the people in distress. The group is undertaking multiple initiatives to facilitate flood affected communities in line with its commitment to fostering social well-being both in emergency and peace time.

