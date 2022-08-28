Unprecedented rains wreak havoc in Sindh: Nisar Khuhro

HYDERABAD – The provincial president Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday said that the rains in Sindh had broken the last 30-year record, which caused heavy losses.

While addressing a press conference at the HDA Secretariat, Nisar Khuhro said that due to the monsoon rains, agricultural crops cultivated on thousands of acres of land were destroyed while hundreds of thousands people had become homeless. He said that climate change had affected the entire country due to which the country’s economy suffered huge losses.

In response to a question, he said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and the Sindh government were standing with the people in this difficult situation and rain affected people will not be left alone. PPP Sindh president said that people already registered in the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) have started receiving financial assistance, while other victims would soon be registered. He said that previous PTI government had canceled the registration of 800000 people from BISP, but present coalition Govt has decided to register the flood victims so that they could get financial assistance. Local party leaders were also present on the occasion.