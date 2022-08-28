Wahab seeks extraordinary care of animals at Karachi Zoo

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator, Sindh Government Spokesperson and CM Advisor on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Saturday directed concerned officials to take extraordinary care of the animals in the rainy season in Karachi Zoo.

“Special attention should be paid to sanitation so that animals’ health is not affected. Most of the animals that are present in Karachi Zoo are completing their medical age, therefore planning should be done to purchase new animals and implement an exchange program of animals from other zoos,” the Administrator said this while visiting Karachi Zoo here.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Senior Director Recreation Raza Abbas Rizvi, Director Zoo Rashid Ali and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion. The Administrator said that foreign doctors performed a successful surgery of the teeth of elephants in Karachi Zoo and this experience was very successful.

He said that zoos are a great source of entertainment and information and provide an opportunity for children, youth and students to closely observe and study wildlife.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the way citizens come to Karachi Zoo with their families is commendable. He directed the Senior Director Recreation to immediately submit proposals for the upgradation of the Karachi Zoo so that the zoo can be improved. He said that Sindh government had done development work in Karachi zoo under the annual development program and this process was still going on. He said that the citizens coming here should be provided better food and drink facilities and the quality of the food items.

Wahab directed that a report should be prepared on a daily basis regarding the feed and health of the animals. He visited different parts of Karachi Zoo and got detailed information about the health and facilities of animals and birds.