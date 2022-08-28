Water diversion ignites deadly gunfight in Larkana

As Sindh is currently braving an unusual large-scale destruction on account of unprecedented rains and floods, the nerves of people have also frayed dealing with this catastrophe.

One such example of losing control could be seen in the limits of Pir Shah police station in Larkana when a bloody encounter took place on the matter of diverting water of rain nullah in the area.

Two parties indulged in an altercation over nullah water diversion and when the matter heated up, they traded gun fire. As a result, a man was killed on the spot and two others got hurt.