119 more die in floods as rescue works continue

ISLAMABAD – The flash floods continued playing havoc in the country yesterday especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa areas of Swat, Nowshera, Tank and Mianwali in Punjab and Balochistan while the death toll reached 1,033 with the loss of another 119 lives and injuries to over 1500 in flood-related incidents.

On the other hand, the rescue and relief operations by the Pakistan Army troops in support of civil administrations are in progress in the flood affected of the country especially the aerial operations to rescue and food supplies to stranded people, the ISPR Directorate said yesterday.

According to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the death toll from monsoon flooding since June has reached 1,033 with fresh 119 deaths including women and children in the all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir as heavy rains continued to lash parts of the country.

As per the data, 76 people died in Sindh, 31 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, six in Gilgit-Baltistan, four in Balochistan and one in Azad Jammu and Kashmir. A total of 719,558 livestock have also been killed. A total of 3,451.5kms of roads have been damaged, and 149 bridges have collapsed, 170 shops destroyed.

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods with 72 of those districts declared calamity-hit. The NDMA’s latest report shows 5,773,063 people have been affected by the floods. The authority shared that 51,275 people have been rescued while 498,442 have been moved to relief camps.

According to the NDMA, Nowshera, Swat and Noshehra are worst hit by the flood waters while Mianwali is the fresh target as the flood water has entered Punjab.

There is a grave risk of flooding in Mianwali where authorities are looking to safely evacuate residents.

Sharing updates of the operations, the ISPR said 110 stranded people have been evacuated from Khawazakhela to Kanju Cantonment, Swat.

“These stranded people are being provided meals and necessary medical care,” the ISPR said in a statement.

It said that Pakistan Army is utilizing all available resources to help the flood affected people including immediate medical care at the medical camps set up by the Army.

Aerial relief operations were undertaken by Pakistan Army in district Rajanpur of Punjab while aid in the shape of ration bags and tents was provided to the affectees.

n After Swat, Noshera, Tank devastation in KP, Mianwali in Punjab at high risk of flooding n Army troops fully take part in rescue, relief operations in flood-hit areas n Death toll climbs to 1,033 n 1m homes destroyed, 2m acres of cultivated crops wiped out: NDMA

A day earlier, some 350,000 people were evacuated from Charsadda and Nowshera as powerful flash floods in the province caused the Kabul River to swell, sweeping away a large bridge overnight and cutting off some districts from road access.

The Army continued rescue and relief operations also in all flood-hit areas of districts Layyah, Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. The Army teams rescued a number of people stranded in affected area including women and children along with their belongings and shifted them to the safer places.

People living in relief camps are being provided with cooked food and dry ration.

The Army has also established 212 relief collection points including 81 relief collection points in Sindh, 73 in Punjab, 41 in Balochistan and 17 in KPK are functioning.

It also established flood Relief donation account to help flood victims.

Title of Account – Army Relief For Flood Affectees (Askari Bank GHQ Branch)

Account No – 00280100620583

Similarly, in Balochistan, the Army and Frontier Corps established relief camps in Quetta, Muslim Bagh, Chaman, Sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Lehri, Nasirabad, Bela, Uthal and Jafarabad areas which are providing food and other amenities. Free medical camps are being established at Quetta, Muslim Bagh, sui, Dera Bugti, Sibi, Dobandi, Lehri, Sadori, Lakra district Lasbela for flood victims.

In Punjab, rescue and relief operations carried out at Dera Ghazi Khan, Rojhan and Layyah where troops provided stranded families with food and other amenities. In Dist Rajanpur, relief and rescue efforts were made through number of helicopter sorties including Harrand tehsil Jampur, Nurpur Majhu Wala tehsil Jampur, Mouza Kaan Wala tehsil Jampur, Mari Jampur, Darbar Sakhi Bor Jampur, Bambli Jampur, Basti Nokhami Jampur, Dera Dildar, Rojhan, Dera Jeewan Tehsil Rojhan, Chak Mat No 2 Tehsil Rojhan.

In Sindh, the Pakistan Army carried out rescue and relief operations at Distt Khairpur, Distt Larkana, Distt Naushero Feroze, Shikarpur, Kamber Shadad Kot, Jacobabad, Kashmor, Badin, Mir Pur Khas, Sanghga, Mitiari, Umerkot, Dist Hyderabad, Tando Muhammad Khan, Thatta, Jamshoro, Badin, Sujawal, Dadu. Four medical camps have been established at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot where more than 1700 patients were treated at Badin, Sujawal, Thatta and Umerkot.

In KPK, relief camps are accommodating 150 individuals have been established in flood affected areas of the province.

Forward placement of troops has been carried out at Attock and Abbottabad. Four Field Medical Camps are established in flood affected areas where 715 patients are treated. Seven relief camps are established for flood affectees in Charsadda whereas three relief camps are set up in each tehsil of Nowshera Districts.

In an extremely dangerous and challenging situation, the Pakistan army aviation pilots rescued a stranded individual surrounded in flood in Kohistan after an emergency call was made by the Kohistan administration.

Responding immediately, GOC Mangla Division and Commander Mangla Brigade who were on flood assessment mission near Pattan diverted from original flight to save the precious life. Had they not reached on time the individual could have drowned in the flood water. The pilots made daring attempt, lower the helicopter and the officers and crew lifted the individual safely.

The military has urged the people not to travel towards Swat and surrounding areas due to flash floods.

Due to the flood in Chenab River, the undeveloped areas of Liaquatpur have been submerged.

The Jinnah Barrage built on Indus River will likely witness a heavy water flow of 700,000 cusecs which may affect 47 areas.

Incharge Zameer Kazim at the Jinnah Barrage in Kalabagh said early morning that the flow of water into the barrage currently stands at 427,000 cusecs, while the outflow has been recorded at 424,000 cusecs.

Jinnah Barrage’s total capacity to hold water is 950,000 cusecs, he said.

The annual monsoon is essential for irrigating crops and replenishing lakes and dams across the subcontinent, but each year it also brings a wave of destruction. Officials say this year’s monsoon flooding has affected more than 33 million people, one in seven Pakistanis — about 15 percent of the population — destroying or badly damaging nearly a million homes.

The NDMA said more than two million acres of cultivated crops have been wiped out, 3,451 kilometres of roads destroyed and 149 bridges washed away. According to the NDMAs data, 1,033 people died while 1,527 sustained injuries since June 14 from the rains and floods. During the past 24 hours, 119 people died and 71 were injured.