200,000 affected in Larkana district: Khuhro

LARKANA – After the rains and floods in the country, the increase in water flows in Sindh and the increase in water pressure on the dams, Sindh has increased the monitoring of various barrages, canals, watercourses, dams and embankments. In this regard, Pakistan People’s Party Sindh President Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro visited Aqil Agani dyke on Sunday and reviewed the water situation at the Indus River. On this occasion, he was briefed about the water flow situation at Aqil Agani Bund and other embankments by the Irrigation Department’s Executive Engineer Mukesh Kumar and other officials.

Khuhro said that after the rains and floods in the whole country, the Irrigation Department had more than 600,000 cusecs of water would be passing through Sindh, while Sukkur Barrage had the capacity to pass more than 100,000 cusecs of water, so if 600,000 cusecs of water passed through Sindh, then there was no danger at present, but the monitoring of dams and barrages had been increased and the administration and irrigation department officials alerted.

He said that in the floods of 2010 and 2011, he saved Larkana by sitting on the embankment. He also visited the camp set up for rain victims in Begum Nusrat Bhutto College Larkana and met the rain victims.

Speaking on this occasion, Khuhro said that the rain in Sindh had caused more destruction than the 2011 flood as 200,000 people had been affected in Larkana district alone.

Khuhro claimed that district administration was performing its relief duties efficiently.