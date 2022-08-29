3rd RMTA Tennis League from September 3

LAHORE – The Reza Mirza Tennis Academy (RMTA) under the auspices of Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) will organize the 3rd RMTA Tennis League at RMTA Tennis Academy from September 3. According to KTA official and referee Khalid Rehmani, as many as eight Karachi’s top men, four boys U-15 and four girls U-15 are invited to take part in the league, which will be played on weekends till October last week. Reza Mirza Tennis Academy is sponsoring this event to engage top Karachi players and offer the top level competition for the players every week.