Staff Reporter

3rd RMTA Tennis League from September 3

LAHORE – The Reza Mirza Tennis Academy (RMTA) under the auspices of Karachi Tennis Association (KTA) will organize the 3rd RMTA Tennis League at RMTA Tennis Academy from September 3. According to KTA official and referee Khalid Rehmani, as many as eight Karachi’s top men, four boys U-15 and four girls U-15 are invited to take part in the league, which will be played on weekends till October last week. Reza Mirza Tennis Academy is sponsoring this event to engage top Karachi players and offer the top level competition for the players every week.

 

More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 3,861

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More