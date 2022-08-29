500 people being provided food, medical facilities in camp: Wahab

KARACHI – Karachi Administrator and Sindh government spokesperson Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited the flood victims’ camp here in Korangi on Sunday. Flood victims from different districts of Sindh and Balochistan were living here.

On the occasion, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that five hundred people were being provided food and medical facilities here in the camp.

“Rains have caused widespread destruction, let’s get out of this ordeal together, he urged, adding that the Sindh government would not leave the victims alone.