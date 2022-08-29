APP

7 persons tested covid-positive in Rwp

Rawalpindi – As many as seven more people were diagnosed with coronavirus during the last 24 hours, raising the district’s tally of confirmed cases to 47,563.  As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Sunday, the infected cases included 43,955 from Rawalpindi and 3,608 from other districts. Among the new cases, four arrived from the Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Kallar Syedan and one from Taxila.  “Presently, 86 confirmed patients are quarantined at homes while no one at health facility,” the report added. The report further said that 7,002,308 people, including 44,797 health workers, had been vaccinated against coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.  District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours, 1,534 samples were collected, out of which 1,527 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.46 percent.

 

