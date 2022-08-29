The ongoing floods have caused unprecedented devastation across the country, so far taking the lives of more than 1000 people, displacing more than 30 million, and wrecking property and infrastructure worth billions. Alarmingly, experts are of the view that the damage has only just begun—and that the actual floods are just half of the problem. A host of issues and crises relating to health are bound to emerge after the floods.

In the past, floods have been deadly but a larger number of lives have been lost due to the aftermath of floods, which leave the population vulnerable to water-borne diseases. We have already started seeing the impact now with these 2022 monsoon floods—the Sindh Health Department confirmed in a statement that over 170,000 people, including 52,000 suffering from diarrhoea, have been recorded from flood-affected areas, and 72 snake-bite cases, which also are common in flooded areas.

What is alarming is that such diseases spread like wildfire, and places like highly crowded refugee and relief camps provide conditions ripe for deadly diseases and epidemics like malaria, dengue fever, and gastroenteritis. This is even more concerning considering the affected areas mostly had inadequate health infrastructure, resulting in government health authorities and non-governmental relief organisations now setting up makeshift clinics and medical camps to cope with the massive outbreaks of several waterborne and skin diseases.

This is a disaster waiting to happen, and if not controlled, could double or triple the fatality rate of these floods. It is an emergency and requires the coordination of the federal and provincial governments, non-governmental relief organisations, pharma companies and philanthropists as the state will not be able to cope with this alone. Profit, politics and red tape must be put to the side and all sections of society must come together to prevent further devastation, as several essential medicines are not available in the market, and crumbling infrastructure only escalates the spread of water-borne diseases.