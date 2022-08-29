Agencies

Anti-dengue seminar, walk held

SIALKOT – An awareness walk about prevention of dengue virus was held here on Sunday.  The walk organized by Rescue-1122 in collaboration of district administration, started from Rescue central station Kutchery Road and concluded at DC office  after marching through various streets. District Emergency Officer Engineer  Naveed Iqbal led the walk which was participated by rescuers and rescue guards. Later, a seminar was organized at Central Station Rescue-1122. Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that a dengue prevention campaign at all rescue station across the district was launched on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas and Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer.  Station in-charges of Sialkot district, including Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial conducted cleanliness drives at their stations especially eliminating dengue hotspots, and worked for dengue prevention around the station building.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 10,002

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More