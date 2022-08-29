Anti-dengue seminar, walk held

SIALKOT – An awareness walk about prevention of dengue virus was held here on Sunday. The walk organized by Rescue-1122 in collaboration of district administration, started from Rescue central station Kutchery Road and concluded at DC office after marching through various streets. District Emergency Officer Engineer Naveed Iqbal led the walk which was participated by rescuers and rescue guards. Later, a seminar was organized at Central Station Rescue-1122. Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Naveed Iqbal said that a dengue prevention campaign at all rescue station across the district was launched on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas and Director General Punjab Emergency Service Department Dr. Rizwan Naseer. Station in-charges of Sialkot district, including Pasrur, Daska and Sambrial conducted cleanliness drives at their stations especially eliminating dengue hotspots, and worked for dengue prevention around the station building.