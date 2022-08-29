APCA to donate two-day salary for flood victims

Peshawar – Central general secretary of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri announced on Sunday that APCA would donate two-day wages from their salaries to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund in support of those affected by the ongoing floods.

In a statement, Aurngzeb Kashmiri said that floods across the country had damaged homes, claimed many lives, and left people living in the open.

He said that majority of the kids had caught diarrhoea and were dying. He said the affected people needed tents, food and supplies of medication.

He urged the citizens to donate money and help those affected by the disaster.

He said the money was to be transferred to the flood relief fund account set up by the Prime Minister for the flood affectees by all of the presidents and general secretaries of APCA at the provincial, district, and local levels.