Our Staff Reporter

APCA to donate two-day salary for flood victims

Peshawar – Central general secretary of the All Pakistan Clerks Association (APCA) Aurangzeb Kashmiri announced on Sunday that APCA would donate two-day wages from their salaries to the Prime Minister’s Flood Relief Fund in support of those affected by the ongoing floods.

In a statement, Aurngzeb Kashmiri said that floods across the country had damaged homes, claimed many lives, and left people living in the open.

He said that majority of the kids had caught diarrhoea and were dying. He said the affected people needed tents, food and supplies of medication.

He urged the citizens to donate money and help those affected by the disaster.

He said the money was to be transferred to the flood relief fund account set up by the Prime Minister for the flood affectees by all of the presidents and general secretaries of APCA at the provincial, district, and local levels.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

Pakistan’s trade volume not at par with ASEAN, says Envoy Phong

Business

China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

Business

Mobilink pledges Rs1 billion for flood relief activities

Business

Sialkot surgical industry best in world: SIMAP chairman

Business

Digital economy need of hour to meet emerging global challenges: Meher Kashif

Business

Economic Watch: Int’l financial institutions bullish on Chinese market

Business

BOP to arrange over Rs20 billion for Punjab Thermal Power Project

Business

Plenty of roadblocks for automakers seeking EV success

Business

Int’l Housing Expo-2022 to be held in November

Entertainment

Shehryar says connection to audience crucial for success in showbiz industry

1 of 2,500

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More