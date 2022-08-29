Our Staff Reporter

Army chief visits flood relief camps

RAWALPINDI – Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa yesterday visited the army troops busy in relief activities in far flung flood affected areas of Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot, the ISPR Directorate has said.

According to a statement issued by the ISPR here, the Army Chief spent the whole day with the flood victims during the visit to the relief and medical camps established for local population at Village Jilani, Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot.

The flood victims at Khairpur and Kambar Shahdad Kot thanked the Chief of Army Staff for reaching out to them and sharing their problems and discomfort due to the flash floods.

The COAS met troops on ground and appreciated their efforts for bringing comfort to the people awaiting their support.

While interacting with them, the Army Chief remarked that helping the people of Pakistan in need is a noble cause and “We must take pride to serve them to best of our abilities.”

