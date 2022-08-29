Our Staff Reporter

Asad Zaman reaches SBP Open Tennis semifinals

LAHORE – Pakistan’s rising tennis star Asad Zaman reached the semifinals of the Sports Board Punjab Open Tennis Championship 2022 after winning the U-18 and U-16 quarterfinals played here at SBP’s Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Sunday.
In U-18 quarterfinal, Asad outsmarted Abubakar Talha 8-2 to earn a place in U-18 semifinal. Then he played tremendously against Eesa Bilal and overwhelmed him 8-1 to make into another semifinal of U-16.
Sharing his views, Asad said: “I am thankful to Tariq Zaman, CEO of Ali Embroidery Mills, for sponsoring me that helped me emerge as top national U-18 and U-16 player and also in winning titles one after another. I am also grateful to my coach Rashid Malik (Tamgh-e-Imtiaz) for training me so well that I have been excelling in the national circuit and keen to doing well in international circuit as well.”
Former Davis Cupper and SBP head coach Rashid Malik lauded the consecutive performances of Asad, terming him future international tennis star, who can win international glories for Pakistan, if supported by govt and corporate sector. “I am also thankful to CM Punjab Pervaiz Elahi and Punjab Sports Minister Malik Taimoor Masood for their support for the betterment of tennis in Punjab.
“Credit also goes to SBP Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum and DG Tariq Qureshi for their keen interest in promotion of sports and especially tennis in the province, which has started yielding fruit,” he added.
In men’s singles quarterfinals, Heera Ashiq outlasted Hassan Riaz 6-1, 6-1, Imran Bhatti outpaced Ahmad Waqas Basit 6-3, 6-3, Bilal Asim (student of Rashid Malik) routed Sikandar Hayat 6-2, 6-4 and Abdullah Adnan trounced Hamza Jawad 6-1, 6-0. In boys U-18 quarters, Raahim Khan toppled Aized Khalil 8-2, Hamza Jawad thrashed Aoun Raza 8-0 and Abubakar Khalil hammered Zain Saeed 8-1.
In boys U-16 quarters, Amna Ali Qayum outshone Abdullah Pirzada 8-3 and Abubakar Talha thumped Abdur Rehman 8-0. In boys/girls U-14 quarters, Omer Jawad humped Bismal Zia 6-0, Abdur Rehman (SICAS) beat Rehan Shahid 6-4, Nabeel Ali Qayum defeated Hashir Alam 6-4 and Abdullah Pirzada routed M Sohaan Noor 6-2.
In boys/girls U-12 quarters, Omer Jawad, Hajra Suhail (SICAS), Romail Shahid and Abdur Rehman emerged as winners. In the boys/girls U-10 pre-quarters, Hajra Suhail, Mauz Shahbaz, Mustafa Uzair, Salman Fawad and Zayd Ahmad were the winners.

