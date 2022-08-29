At least four killed, 16 missing after boat capsizes in Bilawalpur

At least four persons lost their lives and 16 were rendered missing when a boat carrying flood victims capsized in Taluka Sehwan Sharif’s Bilawalpur village on Monday.

According to police, the people who drowned were migrating from submerged villages to save their lives when their boat overturned in Bilawalpur.

As per initial information delved by the rescuers, more than 20 people were on the boat when the unfortunate accident claimed the lives of at least four persons including a minor.

Bodies of the four victims have been found while a search operation is currently underway to find the rest of the victims.

The Indus River is currently experiencing high flood with over 500,000 cusecs of flow between Chashma in Punjab and Hyderabad in Sindh, as per the Flood Forecasting Division data captured at 6am Monday.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMA), till August 28 most deaths (351), and injuries (1,126) were reported in Sindh.