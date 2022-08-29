Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan govt extend holidays of educational institutions till September 3

QUETTA – Balochistan government on Sunday announced to extend the holidays of all government educational institutions till September 3, 2022. Balochistan Education Minister Mir Naseebullah Marree said that the decision has been taken due to the recent disaster caused by floods and rains.

He said flood water had entered most of the government schools due to which the educational institutions were damaged.

“In many districts, including Quetta, flood-affected people are being sheltered in government schools and colleges”, he added.

 

