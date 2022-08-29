Call to probe relief amount being spent by PDM

QUETTA – Senior journalist of Balochistan Nusrat Unka, has called on the authorities that the amount spent by Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in different areas of Balochistan province during recent rains and floods ought to be probed thoroughly. Addressing a press conference at Quetta Press Club here on Sunday, he said that thorough probe into the amount spent by the authorities of PDMA amid rains and floods in the province needed to conducted.

He demanded that PSDP of the current fiscal year be revised by authorising the whole amount of PSDP-2022-2023 for the relief and rehabilitation of flood affected families of the province. He said, “Almost all mud houses have been wiped out by the rains and floods in different areas of the province,” adding that the performance of PDMA during rescue and relief operations remained zero. He said instead of participating in rescue and relief operations, staff of PDMA did not bother attend the emergency phone number of PDMA. He said that it was high time that all International Non Governmental Organizations and Non Governmental Organizations be accorded permission to take part in the rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the rain and flood affected areas of the province.