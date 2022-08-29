China’s oil giant CNOOC reports revenue, profit surges in H1

BEIJING – The revenue of China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), a leading oil and gas producer in China, jumped 84 percent year on year in the first half of this year.

The company raked in 202.36 billion yuan (29.55 billion US dollars) of operating revenue during the period, according to a statement filed with the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company was 71.89 billion yuan, soaring 116 percent from the same period last year. CNOOC attributed the sound performance to its efforts in increasing storage and production, as well as promoting major projects, scientific and technological innovations and green development.

China’s printer shipments

increase in Q2: report

China’s printer market reported growth in shipments in the second quarter of the year amid rising demand, an industrial report showed. During the period, the shipment of printers in China topped 4.84 million units, up 1 percent year on year, data from global market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC) showed. On a monthly basis, printer shipments rose 22.3 percent, according to the data. Specifically, ink-jet printer shipments grew 13.9 percent year on year to nearly 2.14 million units, while shipments of laser printer and impact printer reached 2.3 million units and about 400,000 units, respectively. The report attributed the surging demand for printers, especially ink-jet printers, to more people having to take classes online or work from home. First-time buyers still account for a large proportion of the market, so low-cost ink-jet printers remain attractive to consumers, according to the IDC report.

China’s telecom sector sees stable growth in Jan-July

China’s telecommunications sector logged steady expansion in the first seven months of this year, official data showed. The combined industrial revenue rose 8.3 percent year on year to 944.2 billion yuan (about 137.87 billion US dollars), according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. Emerging businesses, such as big data, cloud computing, internet data centres and Internet of Things, expanded rapidly during the period. The emerging business revenue of China’s three telecom giants — China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom — surged 35.1 percent year on year to 184.3 billion yuan. In breakdown, the revenue for cloud computing services soared 131.7 percent year on year, while that for big data and Internet of Things surged 60.3 percent and 25.9 percent, respectively.