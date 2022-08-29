Chinese embassy active to support flood-hit people

ISLAMABAD – China stands solidly behind Pakistan amid floods, as the Chinese Embassy is highly active these days to support Pakistan at this hour of distress.

According to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong held several meetings over the weekend to discuss the flood situation with the Pakistani leaders and hand over Chinese donations to the Pakistani government.

The Chinese envoy held meetings among others with federal ministers Shazain Bugti and Ahsan Iqbal to assure China’s unwavering support during this difficult time.

“Had a fruitful discussion with Shahzain Bugti, Minister for Narcotic’s Control.

He highly appreciated the emergency humanitarian assistance from the Chinese government for flood relief, including to Balochistan. We are with Pakistan in times of difficulties,” Ambassador Nong Rong tweeted after a meeting.

Earlier, the envoy held a meeting with Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives.

He tweeted as he handed over Rs15 million donation to PM Relief Fund by Chinese companies.

“China is always together with Pakistan to overcome the flood disaster and pull through at an early date,” Ambassador Nong Rong added.

A few days earlier, China expressed deep condolences and sympathies with the victims of flash floods in Balochistan and Sindh and announced provision of emergency humanitarian aid, including tents and urgently-needed relief material.

A spokesman of the Chinese government said the emergency humanitarian aid, including 25,000 tents and relief materials, was dispatched forthwith, while 4,000 tents, 50,000 blankets, 50,000 tarpaulins and other reserves provided by China under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) social and people’s livelihood cooperation had been put into the frontline for relief.

“Red Cross Society of China has already provided emergency cash assistance of $300,000 to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society,” the spokesman said.

The Chinese spokesman mentioned that the “statement shared by the Chinese Mission in Islamabad reminded us that China and Pakistan are true friends who shared weal and woes and had a fine tradition of helping each other in major natural disasters.