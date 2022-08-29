CM Parvez hails Imran’s decision for int’l telethon to help flood-hit

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvaiz Elahi has welcomed PTI chief Imran Khan’s decision to hold an International Telethon to raise funds for the flood affectees. In a statement issued here on Sunday, he said: “The flood affectees of Sindh, Balochistan, KPK, and Punjab will be greatly helped by holding the telethon.” The chief minister urged the citizens to help the flood affected persons and the families without any discrimination due to the havoc wreaked by the floods. The CM exhorted the philanthropists to generously contribute their donations in the Punjab CM fund, adding that the whole nation should actively come forward to help the flood affectees. Parvez lauded the role of Pakistan Army for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. He commended that the Army Chief is himself on the forefront for the rehabilitation of the flood affectees. The CM appreciated the Pakistan Army for timely evacuating and transporting thousands of persons to safe places who were stranded in flood. He vowed to utilize all resources for rehabilitation of flood affected areas.

CM ORDERS MIANWALI ADMIN TO REMAIN ALERT

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has ordered the Mianwali administration and the departments concerned to remain alert in the wake of expected floods. He ordered completing all essential preparations in order to cope up with any untoward situation, saying all resources should be utilised for timely evacuation of people, said a handout issued here on Sunday.

The CM ordered for taking effective and comprehensive preventive measures. He also ordered for maintaining surplus stock of medicines, clean drinking water arrangements, fodder for the livestock and necessary items, saying that the flow of Indus River should be monitored 24 hours. He directed the officers concerned to visit the site and review the situation. He said that boats, de-watering sets and other necessary gadgets should remain hundred per cent functional.

PUNJAB CABINET MEETS TODAY

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has called a meeting of the provincial cabinet today (Monday) to take up a 10-point agenda including the flood situation and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people in south Punjab. The meeting will be held at 1pm at the chief minister’s office. Provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants, chief secretary, and other high-ranking officers will attend the meeting.