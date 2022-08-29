Staff Reporter

Commander Balochistan Corps visits collapsed Bibi Nanee bridge

QUETTA – Commander Balochistan Corps, Lt General Asif Ghafoor visited Bibi Nanee bridge where people were stranded for last three days due to collapsed section of bridge, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday. According to a statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations, Commander directed speeding up of work to create bypass and complete it within next 12 hours. An army medical team and arrangement for provision of food and water have also been sent through special helicopter. Commander also visited relief camp for affecttees of Mach and its surrounding areas and interacted with people. Commander Balochistan said that Pak Army and FC stand with them for their  earliest rehabilitation besides continuing efforts for their rescue and relief. Later, Chairman NHA also met Commander 12 Corps.  Commander informed Chairman about bypass effort and asked Chairman to undertake their efforts to restore all road links of Balochistan to rest of country as early as possible for which all assistance from Army is available.

 

