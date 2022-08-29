DC directs to mark zebra crossing on all main roads

FAISALABAD – Deputy Commissioner (DC) Imran Hamid Sheikh Sunday directed the Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation to mark zebra crossing on main all roads of Faisalabad city for facilitating the pedestrians.

Visiting various intersections of the city, he said that zebra crossing should be laid down on all main roads in addition to installing and activating traffic signals within 10 days.

In this connection, no negligence, lethargy or delinquency would be tolerated at any cost, he added.

Assistant Commissioner City Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Zubair Hussain, Municipal Officer Infrastructure Muhammad Muslim and others were also present.

14 more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Fourteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department spokesperson, 160 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during the same period. He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were 112 while 29,141 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 119 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 52 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, three patients were under treatment at the Allied Hospital, and 109 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.