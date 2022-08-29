Distribution of food items continues in flood-hit areas: Mayor Peshawar

Peshawar – Mayor Peshawar Haji Zubair Ali along with Tehsil Chairman Shah Alam Kaleemullah on Sunday visited flood-affected areas including Mamo Khatke, Shah Alam, Mian Gujar Shakarpura, Nagman, Adizai, Dadzai, Dalzak, and other areas and distributed food items among the flood victims.

Talking to the flood affected people living under open sky, the Mayor said that flood victims will not be left alone and all possible facilities would be provided to them. He also delivered food among the flood-affected people that included water, biscuits, coffees, cold drinks and other items. In this regard, relief teams have been formed which will help the flood victims.

On the occasion, Tehsil Chairman of Shah Alam Kaleemullah cancelled the leaves of the staff and in this regard teams were formed under the supervision of TMO Faizan Khan, TOR Abid Ali and Account Officer Muhammad Saqib Khan.

Heavy machinery including an excavator tractor was also delivered. Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali said that they are standing with the flood victims and would not leave them alone in this time of trouble.

He directed Chairman of Tehsil Shah Alam, Kaleemullah, to keep him informed of the reports of the affected areas from time to time and assign staff duties on the basis of emergency and take care of the victims.

He said that the victims would be taken care of and TMA Shah Alam was active in this regard to provide all possible facilities to the victims.