Agencies

Dutch truck crash toll climbs to six dead

THE HAGUE – Dutch police on Sunday raised the death toll to six with seven other people hurt after a horse-and-trailer truck ran off a dike road, ploughing into revellers. The accident happened around six pm (1600 GMT) on Saturday when the Spanish-registered truck left the road on the narrow Zuidzijdsedijk, 30 kilometres (18 miles) south of Rotterdam. Police had first confirmed at least two dead after the vehicle drove into a community barbecue, which Dutch news reports said was being hosted by an ice-skating club. “We now have six people killed and seven injured, one seriously after yesterday’s accident,” police spokeswoman Mirjam Boers told AFP. “We are still investigating what exactly happened,” she said.

